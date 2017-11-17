Heavy police presence in West Baltimore Friday as search continues for suspect in killing of police detective

There was a heavy police presence in West Baltimore on Friday morning as authorities continue to search for the gunman responsible for the death of a Baltimore detective, shot on duty Wednesday night.

Officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms suited in tactical gear were on the streets in the neighborhood where the shooting took place. An armored vehicle from Baltimore Police Department was on the scene as well.

In an email to Baltimore media Friday morning, department spokesman T.J. Smith wrote, in part: “the crime scene near Bennett Place remains very active.”

Smith asked media not to reveal tactical teams’ movements in the neighborhood, and said the department was trying its “best to minimize the impact to the immediate community with street closures.”

Baltimore Police Commisioner Kevin Davis says that detective Sean Suiter has died after yesterday's shooting.

Rewards totaling nearly $170,000 are being offered by authorities for information leading to the arrest of the suspect sought in the killing of the detective.

Det. Sean Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the city police force, was shot Wednesday afternoon while investigating another killing in the notoriously violent Harlem Park neighborhood in West Baltimore. He died Thursday at Maryland Shock Trauma.

The 43-year-old detective was a husband and father of five, who was described by other police as a dedicated officer. Suiter joined the city’s homicide unit in 2015.

After the shooting, which took place around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police descended on the neighborhood, and went door-to-door looking for the suspect. For hours, they maintained a wide perimeter around the 900 block of Bennett Place, with officers taking cover around corners. The police helicopter, Foxtrot, swirled overhead, shining a light onto the rowhomes — many of them vacant — below.

The location where Suiter was shot, just northwest of U.S. 40 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has seen much of the violence that’s plagued the city, which has surpassed 300 homicides for the third straight year.

More than a dozen people have been shot or killed in the area in recent years.

Two people were shot near the corner — one of them fatally — on July 18. Three people were killed in a single incident last December.

The area was targeted for increased policing this summer after the separate killings of two 15-year-old boys in August — including one right at the intersection of Bennett and Fremont.

Jeffrey Quick was shot to death on the corner on Aug. 22. Tyrese Davis was killed down the street earlier in the month.

Mayor Catherine Pugh reiterated at a news conference Thursday that crime in the city is “out of control.” She asked residents to pray.