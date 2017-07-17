Baltimore Police investigating stabbing of local rapper Tyree Colion, who posted video of aftermath on Facebook Live

Baltimore police are investigating the stabbing Sunday night of a Baltimore rapper and anti-violence advocate who streamed the aftermath of his attack on Facebook Live, they confirmed Monday.

The three-and-a-half-minute video, posted by the rapper known as Tyree Colion, had been viewed nearly 40,000 times as of Monday morning. In the video, Colion — whose given name is Tyree Moorehead — says, “Yo, if I die, it’s all good. Keep pushing them zones.”

Colion, 41, has promoted “No Shoot Zones” in the city since returning from prison in recent years, a movement pushed with street graffiti and anti-violence events.

Police said he was in critical but stable condition on Monday.

Colion’s music has been heard on HBO’s “The Wire,” and in mix tapes that have circulated throughout the city.

Colion previously spent more than a decade in prison on a second-degree murder conviction related to a shooting when he was 15 years old in 1992. He later returned to prison after a violation of probation. After his subsequent release in 2012, he began promoting his anti-violence work.

Police said they planned to discuss his stabbing in more detail on Monday afternoon.

In the video he posted to Facebook, Colion moans and tells a woman he is with that he is “losing too much blood,” and asks her repeatedly to put pressure on his wound, which appears to be at his neck.

Police did not say where the incident occurred. The woman in the video mentions being on The Alameda as Colion lies on the sidewalk.

After the video posted, supporters began posting messages on a separate Facebook page associated with the “No Shoot Zone” effort hoping for Colion to recover.

CAPTION Baltimore attorney Warren Brown and Donyelle Brown speak about an arrest in their son's killing. Louis "Cody" Young was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore earlier this month. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore attorney Warren Brown and Donyelle Brown speak about an arrest in their son's killing. Louis "Cody" Young was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore earlier this month. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maurice Hawkins, Allen Bullock's stepfather, comments on the recent sentencing of his stepson following missed court dates and a failure to notify his probation officer of a change in address. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) Maurice Hawkins, Allen Bullock's stepfather, comments on the recent sentencing of his stepson following missed court dates and a failure to notify his probation officer of a change in address. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton and Sun research librarian Paul McCardell contributed to this article.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun