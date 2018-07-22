Neighbors decry violence after fatal shooting on weekend that saw 13 people injured or killed

At the close of a weekend that included more than a dozen shootings in the city — four of them fatal — residents of Ednor Gardens-Lakeside gathered Sunday evening to remember one of the victims, and to insist that such violence not be accepted as routine.

“No form of violence is acceptable, and we must not allow violence to become normalized,” Shane Bryan, president of the Ednor Gardens-Lakeside Civic Association, said in a news release.

Police say a 20-year-old man, whom they have not officially identified, was found by officers shortly after midnight Sunday in the 900 block of East 37th Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Torrential rains and flashes of lightning didn’t stop several dozen members of the community — and five uniformed officers from the Baltimore Police Department — from packing into the living room of Joe Kane’s house on 37th Street, close to where the shooting happened.

Kane said he is no stranger to gun violence, having served with the U.S. military in Iraq. But it shook him up to hear shots on his quiet, tree-lined street in Baltimore.

“This is a very tight-knit block,” he said. They just had a block party. Now, Kane said, neighbors have bullet holes in their cars.

Bryan said the shooting was the third the neighborhood had faced in a week.

It was also one of 13 shootings around the city over the weekend, according to police.

The other three fatalities all occurred Saturday. Around 7 a.m. in South Baltimore, police found an unidentified man shot in the 2700 block of Rittenhouse Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Then, about 4 p.m., a 28-year-old man was found shot to death at Old Town Mall in East Baltimore. And around 7:23 p.m., police found a man in the 1200 block of Darley Avenue suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The nonfatal shootings began just after midnight Saturday. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the jaw in the 400 block of Saratoga St. in downtown. Then, four people were shot in one incident in the 1000 block of Dundalk Avenue around 12:44 a.m. Police say a 27-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were all shot in the leg. A fourth victim of that incident, a 26-year-old man, was found at an area hospital seeking treatment, police said.

In another incident Saturday afternoon, a 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were treated for gunshot wounds to the torso. Police said they were shot during a street robbery in the 400 block of 26th Street. And around 3:23 p.m., officers were called to Catherine Street and Wilkens Avenue in Southwest Baltimore, where they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his back. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An additional nonfatal shooting occurred Sunday evening. At about 5:19 p.m., police were sent to the 1400 block of West Saratoga Street to investigate a reported shooting. No one was found, but police said a 31-year-old walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound, and it was determined they had been shot at the Saratoga Street location.

Baltimore Sun reporters Jessica Anderson and Scott Dance contributed to this article.

