One man killed, second injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

One man died and another was injured in separate shootings overnight, Baltimore police said Saturday.

The homicide, which ends nearly a week free of killings, occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Germania Ave., police said.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The killing breaks a six-day streak without a killing in Baltimore. It is the fifth so far this month. Last June, 24 people were killed, a less-violent total compared to other months in 2017. Thirty-eight killings were reported in May 2017 and 20 were reported in May of this year.

Police said Saturday another man was shot in the leg in the 3400 block of Edmondson Ave., also in West Baltimore.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle shortly before midnight Friday.

Police did not release suspect information in either case.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Those with information on the second shooting may call detectives at 410-396-2221.

