One man killed, another injured in city shootings Friday night

One man was killed, and another was injured, in two shootings Friday night, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called at 10:44 p.m. to the 2900 block of Mosher Street in Southwest Baltimore where they found 26-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police did not release the man’s name Saturday morning.

At 9:52 p.m., police were called to the 2000 block of Longwood Street in Walbrook where they found a 31-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police did not provide information on his condition Saturday morning.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824. Those with information on the Longwood Street shooting should call citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

