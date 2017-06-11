Thirteen shot, one killed in violent weekend in Baltimore

A violent weekend across Baltimore continued into Sunday morning as seven more people were shot, taking the weekend's toll to thirteen injured and one killed in shootings.

At about 10:30 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Carroll Street in Washington Village/Pigtown in South Baltimore, where the found a woman who had been shot in the back.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and her condition is unknown.

At about 11:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Ellamont Street in Rosemont in Southwest Baltimore for a reported shooting. There, the found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

About 45 minutes later in West Baltimore, a woman was shot in the stomach while walking in the rear of the 1500 block of W. Fayette Street when she said she was shot by an unknown suspect. She was found by police in the 1600 block of Lexington Street in the city's Franklin Square neighborhood.

A short time later, a man walked into an area hospital after being shot. Police said he told officers he also was shot in the rear of the 1500 block of W. Fayette Street by an unknown gunman.

Also at 12:30 a.m., about two miles north in the city's Druid Heights neighborhood, three people were shot in the 2100 block of McCulloh Street.

The first victim, a man, was found at the scene shot in his leg. Another man had gunshot wounds to his body. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

A short time later, a woman arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her back.

Investigators believe all three victims were in the 2100 block of McCulloh Street when they were shot.

Police did not release any suspect information or any additional details.

The violent start to the weekend brings this year's count to 152 homicides. By late Saturday, six people had been shot and the violence continued into Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The weekend violence also continues a surge in shootings and homicides in the city, which had a record number of 146 killings in the first five months of the year.

Citywide Shooting Unit detectives ask that anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.