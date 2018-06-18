Five people killed, seven others shot in Baltimore over weekend; 'skeletal remains' found Saturday

A man was fatally shot in Baltimore’s Reservoir Hill neighborhood early Monday morning, capping a weekend in which five people were killed and seven others were shot.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Eutaw Place, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

On Sunday, a 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the 4200 block of Thayer Court in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, police said. Two others were shot Sunday: a 30-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder in the 1600 block of Montpelier St. and a 31-year-old woman who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm, according to police. Police said they believe the woman was shot near the corner of West Preston and North Howard streets after a dispute involving the victim.

Three people were killed on Saturday, police said. A 21-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were shot in the same incident in the 3900 block of Edmondson Ave. in West Baltimore at about 11:10 p.m., police said. Both later died from their injuries at an undisclosed hospital, police said.

Also at about 11 p.m. Saturday, officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the 900 block of Valley St. in East Baltimore, police said. He also later died at an undisclosed hospital.

Police also said five people were shot Saturday: a 38-year-old man and a 44-year-old man in the 1700 block of W. North Ave., a 44-year-old woman in the 1000 block of Stoddard Court, a 22-year-old in the 5400 block of York Road, and a 19-year-old man in the 2500 block of Harford Road.

Also over the weekend, police found “what was believed to be the skeletal remains of a person” midday Saturday on the 1000 block of N. Payson St. The medical examiner’s office ruled that the death had been a homicide by shooting, and detectives are investigating.

