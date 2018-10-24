Man fatally shot in head Wednesday in Baltimore, another suffers gunshot wound in separate incident

One man was killed and another injured in separate incidents Wednesday evening, according to Baltimore police.

A man was fatally injured just before 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of Garrison in Garwyn Oaks in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers say they responded to the scene and found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Hours earlier, around 5:30 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the 4400 block of Kavon Avenue in Belair-Edison in Northeast Baltimore. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.



Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

