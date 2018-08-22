Two men killed, three others injured in separate shootings Wednesday night in Baltimore

Two men were killed and three others were injured in two separate shootings that happened within the span of ninety minutes Wednesday night in Baltimore, according to police.

Two men were shot in Edmondson Village around 8 p.m. Police found the first victim in the 3800 block of Harlem Ave. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another victim, 34, was shot in the hand and walked into an area hospital for treatment. Police say he was shot at the same location.

Three more men were shot, one fatally, in the 700 block of E. Preston St. in Johnston Square at 9:20 p.m. Police found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Two additional shooting victims, ages 26 and 33, arrived to area hospitals, both with gunshot wounds to the foot. Police say all three victims were shot at the same location on E. Preston Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

