Last member of Baltimore drug crew to be sentenced in case that exposed corrupt Gun Trace Task Force

The final man convicted in the Shropshire drug crew case is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon in federal court in Baltimore. His sentencing will bring to an end a case that set investigators on the path to exposing Baltimore’s corrupt police squad, the Gun Trace Task Force.

Antoine Washington, 28, and four other men were convicted of operating a million-dollar heroin ring in Northeast Baltimore. In addition, Washington was convicted of selling the heroin that caused a young woman to overdose in a Bel Air basement and die six years ago.

Washington faces as much as life in prison.

More than 60 people overdosed and 15 of them died from heroin tracing back to the Shropshire drug crew, which operated around The Alameda, police said.

Four other men have been sentenced in the heroin crew. Antonio Shropshire, whom prosecutors said was the boss, was sentenced to 25 years. Alexander Campbell received 15 years. Omari Thomas received six years. And Glen Kyle Wells received 15 years.

Wells was the boyhood friend of former Baltimore Police Detective Momodu Gondo. The detective admitted to protecting the drug dealers from honest police who would arrest them and rogue officers who would rob them. Gondo pleaded guilty in a federal racketeering case, and faces as much as 40 years in prison. He awaits sentencing.

A spate of suburban heroin overdoses caused Harford County sheriff’s deputies to begin investigating the Shropshire crew in early 2015. They wiretapped Shropshire’s phone and recorded calls between him and Gondo. From there, an investigation started into Gondo.

The investigators uncovered evidence that Gondo and other officers in his squad had been robbing drug dealers and cheating on their overtime pay for years. Six Baltimore police officers pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy and two others were convicted at trial. They all await sentencing, and some of the corrupt cops face as much as 60 years in federal prison.

