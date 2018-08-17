Man killed after being shot, ejected from vehicle in Southwest Baltimore

A 40-year-old man was killed in Southwest Baltimore Friday night after being shot and then ejected from a vehicle that crashed into a tree as he tried to flee, city police said.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Washington Blvd., on the edge of Carroll Park, around 8:10 p.m., according to police.

Police were in the area conducting business checks and heard gunfire. They checked the area and found the victim’s car, smashed into a tree, and the victim on the ground.

He was suffering from head trauma and gunshot wounds, and was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The crime scene investigation shut down Washington Boulevard and Monroe Street. The victim’s car was wrapped around a tree and unrecognizable from the driver’s side after suffering heavy damage. A tire was near a tree 15 feet away, with a panel from the vehicle in the grass even farther away.

Detectives could be seen checking a storm drain near a Royal Farms gas station where the shooting took place.

The victim was not identified pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information was asked to call the homicide unit at 410-396-2100.

