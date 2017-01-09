Court offers help clearing warrants for failing to appear in court

For the next two weeks, Baltimore authorities are encouraging people with open warrants for failing to appear in court to turn themselves in and get the ball rolling to resolve their cases.

The "Failure to Appear Warrant Second Chance" program aims to tackle some of the 6,800 outstanding warrants for people who have missed court dates for non-violent misdemeanor crimes. Because police do not actively seek to serve those lower-level warrants, such defendants can find a chance encounter with a police officer turn into an extended stay in jail.

"There are thousands of people who live in fear of arrests 24/7 because they missed their court appearances," said University of Maryland law professor Douglas Colbert, who led the effort to coordinate the program. "They're very fearful that by coming to court [to resolve the warrant] they will receive a bail that they cannot afford, and they will spend the next 30 or 45 days in jail."

There's no guarantee under the program, which runs from Monday through Jan. 31, that the failure to appear warrant will be recalled. Police and prosecutors stressed that the underlying criminal charge will still have to be dealt with.

"This is not a forgiveness program," State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said. "This is a second chance at an opportunity, for those who have failed to appear in court, to have their matters resolved without fear of [additional] penalty."

Baltimore's top public defender Elizabeth Julian said in an interview that "there's an agreement with the judges that they will be lenient and re-set [trial] dates."

Colbert said the program took 18 months of coordination with various agencies after being conceived by law students at the University of Maryland. He said the students at the school's Access to Justice clinic became aware that many of the clients they worked with were being held on low bails that they couldn't afford, half of whom were there after being picked up for missing a court date.

Colbert said many defendants become aware of their pending warrant but fear being locked up and losing a job or not having arrangements for children or family.

Once they are picked up, "taxpayers are left paying the cost of unnecessary incarceration," Colbert said.

"The warrant recall means that you can get on with your life without fear of getting arrested," Julian said.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said there are a total of 35,000 active warrants in Baltimore, and the agency's Warrant Apprehension Task Force is focused on serving those involving violent offenders.

"Countless times, personally I've had someone run from me on foot, or flee in a car, only to discover when I caught up to him that he was running because he didn't want to face the FTA warrant he had," Davis said.

Defendants are asked to visit a public defender's office at one of the city's three District Courthouses on Wabash, North and Patapsco avenues. They will meet with a public defender or other staffer who will confirm that they have eligibility to participate and will file paperwork requesting to clear the warrant.

Davis said cases that would be eligible include traffic offenses, shoplifting and disorderly conduct.

If the public defender's office determines that they are not eligible, they are free to return home.

Colbert likened it to defendants who are able to hire private attorneys and review their options.

Typically, if the defendant is not already represented by the public defender's office, they have to represent themselves during the process of trying to get the warrant recalled, officials said.

Mosby said while cases will not "go away" because the defendants turn themselves in under the program, many cases may not be salvageable and prosecutors may move to dismiss the charges.

"This program is a matter of judicial economy," Mosby said. "It's a system that will not only break down those barriers of distrust, but will … allow all of us to focus on the offenders in the city who need to be off the streets."

