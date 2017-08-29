20 arrested in warrant initiative in Baltimore's violent Tri-District area

Federal, state and local law enforcement officials joined forces Friday to arrest 20 people as part of a special warrant initiative in the violent Tri-District area of Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Tuesday.

Among those arrested were Hykeem Lemon, 26, of the 1800 block of N. Port Street, on a first-degree attempted murder charge in relation to the shooting of a 28-year-old man in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on August 24; and Teraya Ceo, 30, of the 600 block of South Mount Street, on assault and robbery charges.

The public defender’s office, which is representing Lemon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and he could not be reached. Ceo did not have an attorney listed in online court records Tuesday, and could not be reached.

Assisting city police were the U.S. Marshals Service and Maryland State Police, as well as members of regional task forces that draw personnel from a variety of law enforcement agencies.

In addition to Lemon and Ceo, eight people were arrested on assault charges; seven on drug charges; one for failing to register as a sex offender; one for theft; one for destruction of property; one on traffic charges; and one for failing to appear in court.

City officials have stressed the need to take violent repeat offenders off the streets amid a violence epidemic in the city this year. Homicides are at near-historic levels.

Part of that effort has centered around four Transformation Zones, one being the Tri-District area.

In her recently released crime plan, Mayor Catherine Pugh noted the city would be collaborating with state troopers to serve arrest warrants.

A total of 37 warrants were served on the 20 people arrested Friday.

