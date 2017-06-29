Baltimore detective charged in racketeering case to plead guilty

A Baltimore Police detective charged along with members of his unit with stealing from citizens and falsifying overtime slips is pleading guilty, his attorney confirmed.

Det. Maurice Kilpatrick Ward is scheduled for a re-arraignment on July 24 in U.S. District Court, a hearing where a defendant can change their plea.

Attorney Paul Enzinna confirmed that Ward will be pleading guilty, but he declined to say to which counts. Ward is charged with racketeering conspiracy and aiding and abetting racketeering.

Ward would be the first of the seven officers charged to enter a guilty plea. A trial in the case has been scheduled for January. Like the other officers, Ward has been held pending trial since his arrest in March

Ward joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and was assigned to an elite gun unit called the Gun Trace Task Force in June 2016.

Federal prosecutors said Ward, along with other officers, stole $17,000 from the home where they had performed a search warrant. Ward had only been with the unit for two weeks when the alleged theft occurred.

In another incident, they said he wrote a false incident report to conceal the theft of $1,000 from another man. In another incident, they said he took part in the theft of $200,000 from a safe.

They also said he submitted false overtime slips when he was at home in Middle River or on vacation in Myrtle Beach. In fiscal year 2016, Ward earned $135,268 in total pay, on a base salary of $72,775.

The case raised fresh questions about oversight of the police department and police and prosecutor investigations of misconduct. The unit's alleged crimes took place as the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting a civil rights investigation of the agency.

