Day care worker charged in 8-month-old's death held without bail

A District Court judge in Baltimore denied bail on Tuesday to a day care center employee charged with killing an 8-month-old girl last week.

After a brief hearing, Judge Timothy D. Murphy ordered Leah Walden, 23, to remain held until trial. Walden was arrested after police said she smothered 8-month-old Reese Bowman at the Rocket Tiers Learning Center in Baltimore.

Assistant State's Attorney Anne Leitess, chief of the office's special victims unit, called the killing a "heinous act" during the hearing in which she asked that Walden remain held.

Leitess said the attack took about 20 minutes, and that Walden could have stopped, giving the child "a chance to live."

Walden, a resident of Windsor Mill, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse and reckless endangerment. If convicted, she faces a sentence of life without parole.

Walden's public defender, Kinda France, acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations. "We understand the nature of the charges."

Walden appeared at the courtroom wearing a pink prison uniform and handcuffs.

Walden is being held at a women's facility in Jessup instead of the city jail. Gerard Shields, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections, said Walden, like every inmate, is "evaluated for security reasons and our security staff felt it was necessary to put her at Maryland Correctional Institution for Woman in Jessup, which is our most secure female facility."

Surveillance video captured Walden taking a blanket and pillow and covering the baby's face and head after the child was put down for a nap, according to charging documents. She continued to press down, the document said, while the baby could be seen kicking her legs.

Walden then "snatched" the baby from the crib, "slammed her down in the crib," and then covered her face again, and later was seen "violently shaking" her. She took the girl's "limp body out of the crib and carried her to the other infant room," the charging documents said.

