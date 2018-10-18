Baltimore's last weekend without a shooting was the weekend Freddie Gray was arrested

New York City recently had its first weekend without a shooting in 25 years. The last time Baltimore went shooting-free from Friday through Sunday was in April 2015 — the same weekend Freddie Gray was arrested.

Spurts of violence and high homicide rates have largely colored the last several years since Gray’s death. There have been 43 homicides in the last 30 days and 11 shootings on Tuesday alone.

The high crime rate prompted the Baltimore Police Department to reassign hundreds of officers from administrative positions to patrol duty, as Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle and Mayor Catherine E. Pugh decried the shootings.

The below graph shows the number of homicides recorded over monthlong spans since early 2007. Each point is the sum of the previous 30 days’ homicides.

Baltimore Sun / Data: baltimoresun.com/homicides Baltimore Sun / Data: baltimoresun.com/homicides

Unlike New York, it’s been more than three years since Baltimore went without a shooting for a weekend, according to data from the Open Baltimore Part I Victim-Based Crime report.

Here are a couple of key findings from the report about periods of high crime and calm in the city from Jan. 1, 2012, and Oct. 13, 2018:

Weekend without shootings

» Baltimore hasn’t seen a weekend without a shooting since Freddie Gray was arrested. The last weekend — a period defined as Friday through Sunday — in which Baltimore saw no shootings was the weekend of April 10-12, 2015, meaning there were zero shootings in Baltimore on those days. Gray was arrested April 12 and died from injuries suffered in police custody April 19.

Longest stretch without a shooting

» Since 2012, the longest stretch of time Baltimore went without a shooting was an eight-day period in 2014. From Feb. 12-19 that year no one in Baltimore was shot.

To learn more about the methodology and review the computer code that generated the analysis, go to www.baltimoresun.com/2018-shootings-analysis.

UPDATES:

2:00 p.m. Oct. 18: This story was updated to remove references to a daily shooting record for 2018 because there was an issue with the data.