Baltimore's recent spike in violence: A breakdown of numbers, responses, victims

With 37 people killed, September was Baltimore’s deadliest month in more than a year.

The numbers

» Nearly half of the month’s killings, 17, happened last week.

» 234 people have been killed in Baltimore so far this year, which is still behind the pace of 2017’s record violence (342 people were killed last year). Thirty-three fewer people were killed by the end of September 2017.

» 64 people were also injured by gunfire in September.

» September was the deadliest month since May 2017.

Carl Johnson and Christine Zhang / Baltimore Sun Graphic (Carl Johnson and Christine Zhang / Baltimore Sun Graphic)

The response

» Interim police Commissioner Gary Tuggle announced increased patrols across the city and the cancellation of leave for officers over the next three days.

» Some officers have also been reassigned from other duties to patrol areas that have historically seen violence, plus where investigators believe there could be retaliatory violence.

» Mayor Catherine Pugh defended her crime strategy Monday, saying that aside from September and April, crime in the city has trended downward.

» She also said that there weren’t enough police officers on the streets.

Some of the victims

» Johnathon Greenidge, 26, was gunned down Thursday around the corner from his family home. The 6-foot-7 offensive lineman had made all-conference at Southern Arkansas University. Family and friends said the cheerful, towering Greenidge was a familiar sight around the neighborhood as a teenager. He also starred on the Calvert Hall football team in high school.

» Timothy Moriconi, 25, was fatally shot while walking home from a relative’s house in South Baltimore’s Riverside neighborhood — an area that rarely sees gun violence. He worked as a contracts representative at Northrop Grumman, and studied business at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, according to his Facebook page. A year ago, he had written in a neighborhood Facebook group that he had been robbed at gunpoint, describing how he chased after the young men until they dropped his phone. “Moral of the story is, be careful, no matter what neighborhood you’re in, always be aware of your surroundings,” he said.

» Beaontray Ellis, 17, was the youngest of five recent homicide victims police named Monday. He was shot to death Friday near McCulloh Homes in West Baltimore.

» Donald Lee Jackson, 46, was the oldest. He was killed Sunday in the Saint Joseph’s neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore Sun reporters Jessica Anderson, Timothy Prudente, Justin Fenton, Christina Tkacik and Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.