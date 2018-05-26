News Maryland Crime

One man shot, another stabbed overnight in Baltimore, police say

Pamela Wood
Two people were wounded in separate violent incidents early Saturday morning in Baltimore, according to police.

A 51-year-old man was found stabbed in his upper and lower body at 12:42 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. Biddle St. in the Broadway East neighborhood, Baltimore police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for surgery, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing.

Then at 2 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of E. 26th St. in the Better Waverly neighborhood for a reported shooting. Officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated by citywide shooting detectives.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call detectives at at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

