One man shot, another stabbed overnight in Baltimore, police say

Two people were wounded in separate violent incidents early Saturday morning in Baltimore, according to police.

A 51-year-old man was found stabbed in his upper and lower body at 12:42 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. Biddle St. in the Broadway East neighborhood, Baltimore police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for surgery, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing.

Then at 2 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of E. 26th St. in the Better Waverly neighborhood for a reported shooting. Officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated by citywide shooting detectives.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call detectives at at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

