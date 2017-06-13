6 killed in Baltimore since Monday night; police to announce response plan this afternoon

Six people were killed and at least two others wounded in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday night and early Tuesday morning, prompting Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis to schedule an afternoon news conference to announce his department's response.

The overnight killings included a quadruple shooting that killed two in East Baltimore, the death of a male victim found bleeding from the head near the Canton waterfront, and two separate fatal shootings in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

In a brief phone conversation Tuesday morning, Davis said he was in "constant contact" with Mayor Catherine Pugh. He confirmed the response involved deployments of officers in the city, but said details would not be provided until the 12:15 p.m. conference.

The city is experiencing a record level of violence. Including the six killings overnight, there have been 159 homicides in 2017.

The first victim was found around 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Mount Holly Street in the Edmondson Village neighborhood. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died. Police said they did not know his identity.

About 10:35 p.m. Monday, officers found 37-year-old Charmane Wilson with gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Gertrude Street in Southwest Baltimore. Wilson was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officers had responded to the same block about an hour before for a report of a common assault, police said. The shooting occurred as they were investigating that incident, they said. Wilson lived on the block.

Also about 10:35 p.m., officers located 28-year-old Rodney Wheatley with gunshot wounds to the back and arm in the 200 block of S. Bentalou Street, where he lived. He was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died.

Police said Wheatley had been arguing with a suspect before being shot, and that a "person of interest" in the shooting has been identified.

About 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Boston Street in Canton for a report of an injured person and found a male victim bleeding from the forehead, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

About 3:30 a.m., officers located four shooting victims in the 1200 block of Bonaparte Avenue, in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood of East Baltimore, police said. All of the victims were transported to a local hospital.

A 26-year-old man and a female victim were both pronounced dead, police said.

A 24-year-old man is listed in critical condition, police said, while another male victim was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to police at 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun