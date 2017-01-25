Baltimore police search for solutions to lethal start to year

As Baltimore struggles with a deadly start to the year, the mayor and police commissioner on Wednesday called on help from the community, other city agencies, prosecutors and even the president for resources and rule changes they believe could help slow a pace of nearly one homicide a day.

So far this year, 24 people have been killed in the first 25 days, and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis tried to assure residents that the department is doing everything it can to get a handle on the violence.

"We're all very aware of the violence plaguing our city," Davis said at a wide-ranging news conference at police headquarters. "We absolutely acknowledge and condemn the violence occurring in the city of Baltmore."

According to the most recent police crime statistics, total shootings are up 30 percent while homicides are up 50 percent compared with the same time last year. Carjacking, a major problem for police last year is up 35 percent this year. There have been at least 27 reported incidents in 2017.

The past two years have seen an unusual surge in violent crime in the city that traces back to the unrest that followed the death of Freddie Gray from injuries sustained in the back of a police van in April 2015. The number of homicides in Baltimore surged from 211 in 2014 to 344 in 2015, the most per-capita in the city's history. Last year, Baltimore ended the year with 318 homicides, which was the city's second-deadliest year per-capita. Other major cities have also seen increases in violent crime, most dramatically in Chicago, which had 762 homicides last year.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested on Twitter that he should send in "the feds" to help Chicago. Asked Wednesday if Davis thought Trump could help Baltimore, the commissioner said he would ask the president to double the number of federal law enforcement agents already in Baltimore and add more prosecutors to the Baltimore U.S. Attorney's Office to help with city crime prosecutions.

Davis also broadly outlined a strategy where police were focusing resources where crime was worst, and the close monitoring of 132 "trigger pullers" — or persons of interest detectives believe are responsible for shootings or homicides.

But he also said officers have been encountering an unusually high number of juveniles during car jacking or stolen car investigations, usually in the company of older males. He said young adults are "preying" on juveniles, putting them up to major crimes knowing the juvenile criminal justice system will be lenient in its punishment. He also said parents need to be more aware of who their children are associating with and whether they are attending classes during the week.

For years, Davis said, Baltimore detectives have felt hamstrung by a "handshake agreement" with prosecutors that raises the burden of proof they need to make homicide and attempted homicide arrests beyond what other police forces have to make. He said it may be time to revisit the agreement.

To help police, Mayor Catherine Pugh reauthorized the department to hire 100 officers from empty positions that her predecessor had frozen to save money. Police are now looking to hire for 225 positions, including those unfrozen, to make up for patrol shortages.

During a weekly news briefing, Pugh said the city's violence problem extended beyond police's control, and she called on introspection within the black community to find solutions to the killings, the victims of which are overwhelmingly African American.

"This is not about just policing," Pugh said on Wednesday. "It's about community. When you think about people walking into a barbershop and shooting people point blank, this is slaying people. We've got to get a handle on guns in our city. But there's something terribly wrong going on in our communities that people think it's OK to pick up a gun shoot people and kill people. The number of African-Americans who are dying in our city at the hands of other folks is serious.

"We've got to get a handle on this. This is outrageous to me. We're killing our own people in our own streets. We have a problem."

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this article.

