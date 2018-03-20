Judge tosses lawsuit, clears way for attorney to challenge Mosby for city state's attorney

A Baltimore judge has thrown out an election lawsuit against Thiru Vignarajah, clearing the way for the former deputy attorney general for Maryland to run for city state’s attorney in June.

Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill said he found ample evidence to believe Vignarajah has lived at least two years in a Federal Hill condo, and therefore qualifies for the ballot.

Vignarajah’s attorney presented voting records, car registration documents, tax records, bills and other evidence to prove his client’s home.

“All of these factors align in favor of Mr. Vignarajah,” the judge found. “It is a matter of common sense.”

Vignarajah had been sued by Christopher Comeau, a law clerk and local activist. Comeau had claimed property records showed Vignarajah’s principal residence was listed in Howard County.

Maryland law requires a candidate to live two years — or since Nov. 6, 2016 — to qualify for the Baltimore state’s attorney race.

During the hearing Tuesday morning, Vignarajah testified that he had lived in Howard County with his wife, but they separated about three years ago and he moved into the condo they owned in Federal Hill.

They have not legally divorced, so both homes remained owned by the couple. But Vignarajah said he only returns to Howard County to spend time with his young son. He said he has lived in the condo since early 2015.

After the hearing, Vignarajah said the lawsuit as political gamesmanship.

“This was always a clear cut matter,” he said. “We’re pleased the court resolved this promptly and unequivocal.”

A second election lawsuit, one filed against Vignarajah’s rival candidate, is scheduled for a hearing Thursday. That lawsuit challenges the residency qualifications of longtime defense attorney Ivan Bates.

Bates maintains that he has lived more than two years in Locust Point, and therefore qualifies to run in the primary election. The lawsuit was filed by a Canton woman who donated to Vignarajah’s campaign.

Both men are challenging Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

All three are Democrats, and because there is no Republican candidate in the race, it will be decided by the primary election June 26.