Baltimore police make arrests in downtown assault captured on video, posted to Facebook

Police made several arrests in an apparent robbery and assault in downtown Baltimore Tuesday that was captured on video and shared on Facebook.

Police said Wednesday the robbery occurred on Baltimore Street a day earlier. A video captured by a passerby in a car shows a man walking down the sidewalk amid a group of teens, when he asks for his phone back.

The driver asks the man if he's OK.

"No, they took my f------ phone. I want it back," the man tells the driver, and continues walking. After he passes an entrance to the subway, he moves out of view. One young man is seen throwing a traffic cone that was on the sidewalk.

Police said Wednesday they believe that some of the individuals arrested are also responsible for the assaults that occurred during President's Day week.

The department is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to address the incident.