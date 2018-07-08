Baltimore police release video of car believed to be involved in shooting of 7-year-old girl

Baltimore police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in an incident Thursday in which a 7-year-old girl was shot.

A white four-door Mercedes Benz was seen in the area of the shooting, said police, which released a video of the vehicle.

Taylor Hayes was riding in the back seat of a Honda Accord with another child in the 500 block of Lyndhurst Street in Southwest Baltimore when a bullet entered the trunk of the car and struck Taylor in her back, police said. The other child and the vehicle’s driver, Darnell Holmes, 33, were unharmed.

Taylor remained hospitalized in “critical and unstable” condition, police said Saturday.

During a search of the Accord, police found drugs and a gun with an extended magazine, said Baltimore's interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle.

Holmes, who is not related to Taylor, was arrested Friday on six charges, including possession of drugs and possession of a firearm and intent to distribute narcotics. She will have a preliminary hearing Aug. 2.

Officers discovered shell casings from two different guns at the scene of the shooting, some of which matched the gun recovered from Holmes. police said.

“There was definitely more than one shooter,” Tuggle said.

Attempts to reach family members of Holmes have been unsuccessful. She has no attorney listed in online court records.

Anyone with information about the shooting can text tips to 443-902-4824 or call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

