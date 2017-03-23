Convictions in cases involving seven indicted Baltimore Police officers since 2015 may be vacated

People convicted in Baltimore Circuit Court since 2015 who are serving a sentence or on probation based on charges involving seven recently indicted police officers may be eligible to have their conviction vacated, the Office of the Public Defender said Thursday morning.

The seven officers – Sgt. Wayne Jenkins and detectives Momodu Gondo, Evodio Hendrix, Daniel Hersl, Jemell Rayam, Marcus Taylor and Maurice Ward – were indicted earlier this month on federal racketeering charges. They were all part of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force.

The officers are accused of shaking down citizens, filing false court paperwork and making fraudulent overtime claims, all while Justice Department investigators were scrutinizing the department for what they concluded was widespread civil rights violations.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said at a news conference Thursday morning that 150 closed and adjudicated cases involving the indicted officers since 2015 are being reviewed as "possibly tainted."

"The State's Attorney's consent to dismiss these cases was a necessary response to the allegations against the indicted officers," said Natalie Finegar, deputy district public defender for Baltimore, in a statement.

The officers have pleaded not guilty. They have been ordered held pending trials.

