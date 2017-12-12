Attorney questions video evidence in Upper Fells killing of firefighter, says client has alibi

The attorney for a Harford County man charged with killing a fellow firefighter in Upper Fells Point last month questioned alleged video evidence in the case on Tuesday and said his client maintains his innocence and has an alibi.

“There will be testimony from his wife that he was actually home in bed with her,” said Singleton Mathews, the attorney for Daniel Greene, 35, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Jon Hickey, 31, at Hickey’s home in the 1800 block of E. Pratt Street on Nov. 30.

Hickey was a Baltimore County volunteer firefighter who had been accepted into the next recruit class for the Baltimore Fire Department. Greene was a firefighter with the Prince George’s County Fire Department from 2002 to 2013.

Mathews said Greene and his wife Jennifer live in Norrisville, “57 minutes” away from Hickey’s home in Upper Fells, and Greene was not away from home in the middle of the night as police have alleged.

Mathews said neither he nor his client have seen the video that police mention in charging documents as showing Greene entering Hickey’s home on the night he was killed.

Mathews said he doesn’t know what kind of surveillance system was used, or where the camera was in relation to Hickey’s home. He said he’s unsure if police are alleging they identified Green in the video themselves, or that witnesses who reviewed the video identified a person entering the house as Greene.

“I don’t know if there was surveillance equipment at the house in question, or down the street, or at what angle. I know absolutely nothing about this video at all,” he said.

In a statement of charges, Det. Ryan O’Connor wrote that Greene had a previous relationship with the woman Hickey was dating at the time of his killing, was “positively identified through the video surveillance” and was “the only individual that is observed going into” Hickey’s home.

Mathews said he hopes he is given some discovery in the case before a preliminary hearing Jan. 2.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun