Man shot and killed in Pigtown overnight, Baltimore police say

A man died Wednesday morning after being found with gunshot wounds near Carroll Park in Baltimore’s Pigtown neighborhood, police said.

Detectives are investigating the killing — the 132nd homicide of 2018 — after police responded to the 1300 block of Sargeant St. shortly after 4 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

Officers searched the block, which is about a block from Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary School, and found an unidentified, unresponsive man who had been shot.

He was taken to the nearby University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, police said, and was soon pronounced dead there.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the anonymous Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Detectives are also investigating a shooting reported Saturday in the 2400 block of Llewelyn Ave. in Baltimore’s Broadway East neighborhood.

Officers arrived after being called to the block at about 11:10 a.m. and found a 23-year-old with gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

