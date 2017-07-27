71-year-old man abducted by masked men in U-Haul before escape, Baltimore Police say

A 71-year-old man was abducted by three masked men in West Baltimore on Wednesday night and driven across town in a U-Haul truck before managing to escape, according to police.

Officers were flagged down along Poplar Grove Street about 8:15 p.m. by bystanders who told them that “an older man was taken out of his vehicle and forced into a U-Haul truck by masked men,” said T.J. Smith, a police spokesman.

“An extensive search began at that time,” Smith said.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to another call in the 2100 block of Sinclair Lane, across town in East Baltimore, where they found the victim, who had managed “to break away from the suspects,” Smith said.

“The suspects apparently rode around with him for a period of time before pulling over where the victim got away,” Smith said.

Smith said the man was not robbed and did not appear to have been assaulted, and that there was some indication “that the suspects were searching for someone else possibly related to the victim.”

Smith said the incident remains under investigation.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun