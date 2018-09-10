14-year-old boy denied bail in rape and killing of elderly woman in West Baltimore

A judge denied bail Monday to the 14-year-old boy charged in the rape and killing of an 83-year-old woman last month in West Baltimore.

Tyrone Harvin was arrested Friday and charged as an adult in the woman’s death. Police found Dorothy Mae Neal beaten and sexually assaulted two weeks ago in her apartment. She had lived alone and died at the hospital.

Police said the boy may have been doing a chore for her when he allegedly attacked.

Evidence in the apartment linked him to the crime, police said. They have not said more about the evidence.

Murder and rape are among the crimes in which suspects 14 and older are automatically charged as adults in Maryland.

This story will be updated.

