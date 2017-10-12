Boyfriend indicted on murder charges in death of Wilde Lake teacher

A man accused of killing his pregnant Howard County girlfriend has been indicted on murder charges, according to court documents. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Tyler Tessier, 33, of Boyds, was arrested last month and charged with killing Laura Wallen, his girlfriend.

Allen Wolf, Tessier’s public defender, said his client is innocent. “His family and friends know that he is quiet, peaceful person,” Wolf said. “Although he has made mistakes in his personal life, he cared deeply about Laura Wallen and never would have physically hurt her.”

Wallen was a teacher at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, and was reported missing on Sept. 5 after she was absent on the first day of school.

Before he was charged, Tessier appeared on-camera with Wallen’s family in a Sept. 11 news conference. He began to cry as he made a plea to his missing girlfriend to “let us know you’re safe.” Montgomery County Police called it a calculated decision to let Tessier speak, though he was already considered a person of interest in Wallen’s disappearance.

Police say Tessier was engaged to another woman as he and Wallen were expecting a child together. Both women believed they were dating Tessier exclusively, police say.

Police found Wallen’s body in a field in Damascus. They said the autopsy revealed she had been shot in the back of the head.

