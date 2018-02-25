1 killed, 2 injured — including pregnant woman — in Northwest Baltimore shootings

Three people were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents Sunday in Northwest Baltimore’s Park Heights neighborhood, according to police.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 4400 block of Park Heights Ave. at around 3:45 p.m., according to police. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Just over an hour later, two women were shot seven blocks away, police said. One 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and died from her gunshot wounds. The other victim, a 30-year-old female, was pregnant. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A man standing at the scene, who did not share his full name with The Baltimore Sun, said he had heard around seven shots.

“I was there when the police was taking her out the car,” he said, visibly shaken. “It’s so sad.”

A bystander, who also did not share her full name, said the shooter had been having an argument with one of the victims. Police said an unknown suspect ran up to the parked car, shot the women and fled.

The bystander said she was the same age as one of the victims. She said she was frustrated by the lack of police action to prevent homicides, saying officers have focused their energy on pursuing minor offenses like weed, while violent offenders get off.

“They don’t protect us,” she said.

Another woman waited behind police tape to get back to her car. She had ice cream in the car. It was melting. The car was parked in the 5100 block of Park Heights Ave., across the street from Pimlico, and the entire block was now a crime scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

