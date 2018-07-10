Two men shot, one fatally, in Baltimore in separate Tuesday morning shootings

One man was killed and another was injured following separate shootings in Baltimore on Tuesday morning.

Patrol officers responded at 2:49 a.m. to the 2400 block of Garrison Ave. in the Cylburn neighborhood for a reported shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound to his back, Baltimore Police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At about 1:31 a.m., police responded to a hospital and found a 42-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his groin, thigh and calf.

The victim told police that he was walking in Druid Heights near the corner of Division and Bloom streets when he thought he heard firecrackers. Then he realized he had been shot, police said.

Police also announced that a 33-year-old who was shot on July 1 had died and identified three additional homicide victims.

The 33-year-old, Irwin Johnson of the 1600 block of Sanzo Road, died after being shot in the 1800 block of Ramsay Street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, police said.

Police identified Omari Forrester, 31, of the 1300 block of W. Lombard St., as the man killed on July 1 in the 1900 block of N. Charles St. in Charles North on Sunday morning.

Nicko Chase, 46, was the woman who died after being shot in the 3700 block of W. Fifth St. in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore on July 4, police said.

Police also identified Tarik Jackson, 33, of 1400 block of E. Lafayette Ave., as the man who died on July 5 after being shot in the 500 block of Denison St. in the Allendale neighborhood.

Police urged anyone with information about the shootings to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

