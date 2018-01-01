Baltimore Police arrest two men New Year's Eve on gun charges

Baltimore police say they arrested two men on New Year’s Eve on gun charges after seeing one man allegedly fire a gun in an alley in what police described as “celebratory gunfire.”

Police said at about 8:35 p.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street when they saw a man discharging a shotgun in an rear alley.

The man then went into a house, police said.

Police said officers secured and entered the house and located the man they saw firing the shotgun along with another man, and found the shotgun and two additional firearms.

The officers seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded .22-caliber rifle and a loaded 9mm handgun, along with 22 plastic bags of marijuana and spent shotgun shells, police said.

Police said two people were arrested: 18 year-old Darryon Cephas of the 3000 block of Hanlon Avenue and 37-year-old Charles Rheubottom of the 5300 block of Ethelbert Avenue.

Police said both are prohibited from possessing a firearm. They were transported to Central Booking and charged with firearms and narcotics violations, police said.

As of Monday late morning, they were waiting to see a court commissioner, according to police. No additional information was available in online records.