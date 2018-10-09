Baltimore interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle withdraws from consideration for permanent job

Baltimore’s interim police commissioner — the third person to hold the commissioner’s seat this year — has withdrawn from consideration for the permanent job, the city solicitor told a judge this morning.

Gary Tuggle voluntarily pulled his application, City Solicitor Andre Davis said Tuesday morning at a quarterly hearing in U.S. District Court for the consent decree.

Davis told U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar that the city is still on track to name a new police commissioner by the end of the month.

The selection process has been kept under wraps so far. Davis said more than 50 applications have been received, and a panel of three law enforcement experts from around the country are helping in the search.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis was fired in January. His replacement, agency veteran Darryl De Sousa, lasted just a few months before he was charged with federal tax charges and resigned. Tuggle, a former DEA special agent in charge who De Sousa recruited to be one of his deputies, ascended to the interim spot.

The Baltimore Police Department has had 10 police commissioners since 1989. With interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle announcing his withdrawal of his application for the permanent position, here's a look back at the top Baltimore cops through the years.

Baltimore is in the midst of its deadliest 30-day stretch since 2015, with 43 people killed in the past month. And there continues to be internal upheaval: last week, a top commander resigned in lieu of termination after slamming a chair into a wall during a meeting with Tuggle’s chief of staff, and a rookie officer was terminated after being found drunk on the job while working a daytime overtime shift. Another officer is slated to stand trial this week for an assault.

Col. Perry Standfield, who resigned after the heated meeting, told The Sun that the department needed to be rebuilt. Standfield is a 30-year veteran who was brought back by De Sousa.

“The internal operations are out of order and there are numerous problems out on the street. The BPD needs help,” he said.

It’s not clear when Tuggle withdrew his name from consideration. He spent the weekend in Orlando at the International Association of Chiefs of Police meeting.

Tuggle, a Baltimore native and former Baltimore police officer, joined the DEA in 1992 and rose through the ranks to leadership positions in Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington.

He served as assistant special agent in charge of the agency’s Baltimore office from 2013 to 2015, overseeing its investigation into the looting of large amounts of pharmaceutical drugs from pharmacies during the 2015 unrest. He subsequently led the DEA’s Philadelphia office.

He is a graduate of Coppin State University and holds a business degree and a master’s degree in government, with a concentration in national security studies, from the Johns Hopkins University.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.