Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle has told Mayor Pugh he wants the job permanently

Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle has told Mayor Catherine Pugh that he wants the top job permanently, he confirmed Thursday.

Tuggle said he could not otherwise comment immediately.

Tuggle was elevated from deputy police commissioner to acting and then interim commissioner earlier this month after former Commissioner Darryl De Sousa was charged with three federal misdemeanors of failing to file federal tax returns, was suspended by Pugh and then resigned.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said Thursday that when Tuggle took the job as deputy police commissioner in March, “he knew that at any moment he could be in the role” of commissioner, and that now he is indeed interested in the top position.

Smith added that, “At this time, he is concentrating on the day-to-day operations of the police department and he will respect whatever decision the Mayor makes that he knows will be in the best interest of the agency and city.”

Tuggle had previously declined to say whether he wanted the top job permanently, in part because he had yet to discuss it with his family.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuggle’s candidacy for the job.

Pugh has previously said that her administration would be conducting a national search for De Sousa’s permanent replacement, but has provided very few details about what the search would entail or how it will be conducted. She has said she would consider both internal and external candidates.

Tuggle, 54, a native of East Baltimore, served as a Baltimore police officer in the 1980s, then went to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, where he spent the rest of his career — until his return to the police department in March.

When asked two weeks ago if he wanted the commissioner job permanently, Tuggle said he hadn’t discussed it with his wife yet.

“What I want to see is what has been mandated by the mayor — and that is that we fix the problems that exist. And I’m certainly willing to do that,” he said at the time.

After various assignments within the DEA, Tuggle returned to Baltimore in 2013 to lead the agency’s Baltimore office. He later led the Philadelphia office, where he was in charge of about 320 personnel in half a dozen offices across Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Baltimore Police Department has thousands of employees.

Tuggle is a married father of four who lives in Prince George’s County. Were he to win the permanent commissioner job, he would be required to live in the city.

When he took over from De Sousa, Tuggle said he believed in the policing strategy in place and would continue it.

“We’ve got a solid strategy. My responsibility now is to communicate it clearly to the troops, communicate it often, and give them the support that they need,” he said at the time. “The crime fight is multifaceted and it includes things like enhanced community engagement and proactive community policing. And part of that is ensuring that we improve the perception of the police department and improve the morale within the police department.”

