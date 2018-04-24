60-year-old man shot after returning home from church Monday night, police say

A 60-year-old man was shot in Northwest Baltimore while getting items out of his car after returning from church Monday night, Baltimore police said.

Officers found the victim just before 10:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Fairfax Road in the West Forest Park neighborhood. Police said he had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital.

Police also said a 45-year-old man was shot at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in a rear alley in the 1200 block of Carroll St. in Pigtown.

Police said he was shot in the thigh and was taken to area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Citywide Shooting detectives are investigating both shootings and ask anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

