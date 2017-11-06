Man killed in brazen triple shooting near Baltimore police station

Gunmen opened fire outside an auto garage Monday, killing one man and wounding two people, in a brazen daytime attack within sight of the front doors of the Baltimore Police Northwest District station.

Police heard the gunfire and say they hurried out to glimpse two men running away from the scene past a stretch of car repair shops and salvage yards off Reisterstown Road. The officers chased, but the two men escaped, said Chief T.J. Smith, a police spokesman.

The attack happened outside the garage of KB Tour & Travel Inc. on Fairlawn Avenue. One man was fatally shot, while a man and woman were wounded. Both are expected to survive. They were hospitalized while officers searched the Woodmere neighborhood with dogs and a helicopter.

The barrage of gunfire at 11 a.m. was no random shooting, Smith said.

“Whoever is responsible with it intended to target someone,” he said.

Smith expressed frustration at a killing — Baltimore’s 303rd homicide this year — so close to police offices.

“We’re a block and a half away,” he said. “You can see it from the end of the block.”

Keith Brown, who owns KB Tour & Travel, said the three victims were customers at a body shop next door. The man killed, Brown said, was a bail bondsman from Delaware.

Brown said crime has worsened since he moved his business a decade ago. Now, he doubts he will stay.

“It’s just getting too rough around here,” he said. “The thing that hurts is it’s right there in front of the Northwest police station, right in their front yard.”

Officers wrapped yellow police tape around the crime scene on a stretch of Fairlawn Avenue. Mechanics next door watched in silence. Some said they heard the popping of gunfire — again and again.

The stretch of Fairlawn Avenue where the road bends has become an open-air heroin market because it provides drug dealers a line of sight to cars both coming and going, one nearby business owner said. The owner requested anonymity because he feared for his safety.

“If they know who you are,” the owner said, “this will come back to you.”

Drug buyers pull up each morning and afternoon with license plates from Maryland, Virginia and even New York, he said. Addicts have been found slumped beside a needle in a grassy lot behind the garages, the owner said.

A man drove up fast to the scene Monday afternoon, shouting to the officers on the street.

“My cousin just got shot!” he called from the car, asking to see his cousin.

The wounded already were at the hospital, officers said, and the man sped away.

