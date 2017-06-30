Two teen boys, 23-year-old man wounded in triple shooting in South Baltimore

Two boys ages 16 and 17 and a 23-year-old man were wounded in South Baltimore on Friday morning after two suspects rounded a corner on a front-yard dice game and opened fire, police said.

The triple shooting occurred about 10:26 a.m. on a grassy hill in front of a two-story apartment building in the 800 block of Gretna Court in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood, police said. Shooting detectives, patrol officers and police commanders quickly swarmed the housing block, blocking off the entire court with yellow police tape.

The shooting followed a particularly violent day in the city on Thursday, when nine people were shot, two fatally. Among those shootings was another triple shooting, in West Baltimore, in which a 13-year-old girl was among the wounded.

Det. Nicole Monroe, a police spokeswoman, said all three of the victims from Friday's shooting are expected to survive. Police do not identify victims of non-fatal shootings.

Monroe said detectives had not established a motive, but do not believe the shooting was related to a robbery. Detectives are seeking the identities of the two suspects.

As medics were treating the 23-year-old victim, suspected heroin was discovered on him, and he will face drug possession charges, Monroe said.

Residents after the shooting lamented that the two teens had been injured, but said they had not seen the shooting and did not want to provide their names.

Monroe said there were a lot of people outside at the time of the shooting, and "a lot of people saw what took place." She asked that they contact police and provide information, even if they do so anonymously.

"It's summertime. It was early in the morning. You're always going to have kids out in the summertime, and that's always a concern," Monroe said. "That's one of the things that makes it even more paramount that the detectives do everything that they can — and they are — and that people come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun