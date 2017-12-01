Baltimore Det. Sean Suiter killing: Read full transcript of police commissioner's Friday news conference

REPORTER: I think this a yes or no question but you might find it otherwise: Is suicide a theory that your detectives are pursuing? Is that one of the theories that you are pursuing? DAVIS: I appreciate you giving me an out to not answer that yes or no. The evidence suggests where we go. So there are probabilities and possibilities. Anytime we have an investigation like this we have to examine every possibility, and we go down that road. But based on our evidence and based on the investigation that pursues that particular possibility, there is no evidence that that was probable. And you can imagine … that certain things are looked at, certain people are spoken to, devices are examined, et cetera that usually give police an idea that someone was contemplating that. There is no evidence whatsoever right now that leads us to suspect that that is something that we have. REPORTER: So just to be clear, what you’re saying is there’s no evidence that you know of at this moment that Det. Suiter was contemplating ending his life. DAVIS: That’s correct. And that’s an examination of a lot of things available to us to see if in fact Det. Suiter was contemplating that. Now this is hard to talk about – REPORTER: [inaudible] … that one theory that out of due diligence you were pursuing but it’s not your lead theory. DAVIS: It’s not the lead theory, but we’re pursuing it. And having that conversation with the Suiter family before he was buried was something that I wanted to press pause on. And I have had that conversation with the Suiter family. REPORTER: Can you answer one question about the scene, which is somewhat really relevant to this particular issue, which is the location of his gun when I think it was a patrol officer who first approached him — whoever was the first person to actually get close to him — where was the gun? Justin Fenton The Maryland Public Defender’s Office in Baltimore urged renewed attention on incarcerated defendants whose cases were investigated by members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force in light of new allegations that the supervisor of the unit planted drugs on a suspect seven years ago. Federal authorities... The Maryland Public Defender’s Office in Baltimore urged renewed attention on incarcerated defendants whose cases were investigated by members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force in light of new allegations that the supervisor of the unit planted drugs on a suspect seven years ago. Federal authorities... (Justin Fenton) (Justin Fenton) DAVIS: I can only say ... that it was at or adjacent to his body. And I don’t think there’s any necessary conclusion that can be drawn from the proximity of his gun to his body. I think the further examination of evidence and the continuance of this investigation, a number of possibilities exist regarding the meaning of the location to the gun to the body. And I don’t want to be premature and speculate. REPORTER: When you said yesterday you wanted to have a conversation with his family, was that about handing the investigation over? DAVIS: Yes, it was about handing the investigation over, the reasoning behind it. I don’t want to go too deep into my conversations with the family. I can just say that they understand it and I wanted them to hear it from me first before they otherwise heard about it. REPORTER: And when you said that the department doesn’t have all the facts known to the FBI, do you feel that those facts were withheld or is that just the nature of different… [inaudible] DAVIS: I think it’s the nature of federal investigations versus local crime investigations. I think federally — we’re all in the same profession but we’re all tasked with doing different things, and I think when a corruption investigation as broad as Broken Boundaries gets underway, the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office come into possession of a ton of information and they have to make a decision at what information they then give to the police department for us to actually act upon if that information doesn’t rise to the level of federal criminal charges on their end. So there’s a threshold. If it meets that federal criminal charges threshold, they’re going to criminally charge. But there may be misconduct that doesn’t meet the criminal threshold that I otherwise want to know about it because it would meet an administrative threshold for me to consider whether or not police officers should still be here, absent any criminal charges. So that’s always the tug and pull of it all. And we have great partners — Special Agent in Charge Gordon Johnson, great partner, and U.S. Attorney Steve Schenning. And we’re not necessarily at odds. I probably want more information, and they have their reasons for not giving me all the information. And I think the main point of their perspective is that if we indict or criminally charge a police officer, we’ll tell you about it. But my question is, “Well, what about the other officers who may have also been, let’s say, complicit or knowledgeable of a crime?” I have a selfish need to know that so we can otherwise look and see if they’re fit to be cops in Baltimore. REPORTER: Or fit to be part the investigation into Det. Suiter’s killing. DAVIS: Yes, sir. Absolutely. REPORTER: So if you have suspended the “Officer No. 2,” has this department before reaching out to the FBI reached out to this sergeant who is still in Baltimore? DAVIS: We have not ... and I just have to think about what our role would be to reach out to that former sergeant. And again, if there’s a role to contact that former sergeant as it relates to the ongoing homicide investigation, I think that’s an avenue to do that. But if it’s otherwise an inquiry to see if he complied with administrative policies and procedures then we wouldn’t do that because he’s no longer an employee. But again, I’d rather have more information and more names and then ultimately not need them than to have less information and less names and need them later. I really have anxiety when it comes to finding out things about criminal investigations on the same day that you guys do. Justin Fenton Two powerful Baltimore city councilmen called on Thursday for the police department to turn over the investigation into the killing of Det. Sean Suiter to federal authorities. The move came as federal prosecutors filed a new indictment against Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, a former member of Baltimore’s... Two powerful Baltimore city councilmen called on Thursday for the police department to turn over the investigation into the killing of Det. Sean Suiter to federal authorities. The move came as federal prosecutors filed a new indictment against Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, a former member of Baltimore’s... (Justin Fenton) (Justin Fenton) SMITH: All right guys, appreciate it. Any updates likely you’ll see reference to what we just discussed from the FBI. REPORTER: I have one more question. Did you discuss the decision to request the FBI take over the investigation with Det. Suiter’s family, widow, and if so can you share whether they had a sentiment as to that or not? DAVIS: So last night I visited with the Suiter family and I told them about my request to the FBI, and I made sure they understood why I was doing that. And their sentiment, they seemed to fully understand the necessity. The more eyes the better on a case like this. I’ve been in discussions with Mayor [Catherine] Pugh over the last several days. The mayor knows that I’m making this request and have made this request so she’s been fully aware and supportive. And I know there have been a lot of community and political interests from other people about making this request, and I hear all that and I understand it and I get it.

But ultimately the timing of my request — after the funeral. We had to bury Sean Suiter. And then the other part of the timing that made me comfortable waiting until after we buried Sean Suiter is the absolute fact that the FBI, DEA and ATF are already involved. If they weren’t already involved, I would have thought about making the request differently and probably made it earlier. But they are involved, they remain involved so I had to, we had to get through the funeral and then I had to have a conversation with the Suiter family. Again they’re already embedded with our detectives, so I don’t think I lost anything with waiting until after the funeral. REPORTER: Did you personally tell your homicide detectives this was happening? DAVIS: So this is a very proud profession, a proud organization. Our homicide unit is particularly proud and I want them to feel a level of — I get it that we need to solve the murder of our own, and I fully understand that. And that’s a sentiment that exists on this police department and probably every police department in America: one of your own is killed, loses his life, her life, that we need to solve it. That’s what we need to do. But there’s also enough information known to us that I think when people take a step back and look at it, we realize that there are moving pieces in this investigation that aren’t the norm, you know, a concurrent federal probe of a corruption case that involves names that are coming up in this case, i.e., Det. Suiter. So that’s unusual, and I think when things are unusual, talented homicide detectives, they get it and they understand it, and I just left my office with several homicide supervisors and commanders and I told them that if I have to personally speak to every homicide detective to explain the reasoning behind this request then I’m more than happy to do that, but I do also understand any frustrations that are happening as well. REPORTER: [inaudible] … rule Det. Suiter’s death a homicide? DAVIS: As of yesterday, no. I don’t know if that’s changed today. REPORTER: There is no homicide? So there’s no ruling at all? DAVIS: I don’t know that we have the [autopsy] report. I’ve been told that the ruling is homicide and manner, gunshot wound, but I don’t have a copy of the report. REPORTER: And I just want to make sure we’re being crystal clear about what you’re saying about the FBI. Because what I hear you say is you think your guys don’t have the information they need, and the FBI might know something that you don’t know, they don’t know. On the other hand, you’re talking about the underlying and overshadowing corruption case that obviously has a tie to this. So I just want to be — what is the reason you’re doing this, you’re asking the FBI to take this over? DAVIS: Because our homicide detectives — some of the best in the business, some of the best I’ve ever seen — can’t do their jobs effectively if there’s a perception or a reality that we don’t possess all the information that we need to conduct the investigation. And then there’s also a legitimacy aspect to my decision to request the FBI. The community needs to know that I am willing and this police department is willing to invite any extra sets of eyes or resources, whether it’s investigative or prosecutorial, to look at this incident to try to figure it out. And my willingness to do that is something that I think is important for the community to know. It’s not an easy decision and it’s been, I think I’ve tried to make it as thoughtfully as I could, but I’m standing by it and we’ll see where we go from here.