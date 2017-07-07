Group from West Baltimore's Sandtown neighborhood face federal charges in 10 murders

A group of men based in West Baltimore's Sandtown neighborhood have been indicted in U.S. District Court with being part of a criminal organization that committed 10 murders in addition to kidnappings, assaults and witness intimidation.

Montana Barronette, 22, one of the reputed members of the Black Guerrilla Family subset known as "Trained to Go," is accused of committing at least six murders between July 2015 and May 2016.

Barronette has been locked up since August when he was charged with a murder from 2014. Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis called him the city's "No. 1 trigger puller," putting him at the top of a list of more than 200 targets police had drawn up.

"Barronette is very good at his craft. His craft is killing," Davis said last year.

The superseding indictment was filed against more than 10 defendants including Barronette, and charges them with taking part in a racketeering conspiracy.

Court papers accuse Barronette with committing a shooting that killed Lamont Randall, Gerald Thompson and Jacqueline Parker on July 5, 2015; killing David Moore, 24, on Nov. 8, 2015; killing Markee Brown, 19, on April 16, 2016, and Antonio Addison, 22, on May 25, 2016. He is also accused of intimidating a witness who was cooperating with law enforcement, and selling heroin and cocaine.

Another co-defendant, John "Binkie" Harrison, is accused of taking part in the triple murder, as well killing 22-year-old Dominique Harris on Dec. 28, 2015 after robbing Harris and another man of drugs and drug proceeds, the indictment says.

Members of the group are also accused of killing Christopher Jackson, 24, on May 25, 2016 in retaliation for Jackson robbing a "Trained to Go" member of drugs and drug proceeds earlier in the month, prosecutors allege.

Other allegations in the indictment stretch back to 2010, with Terrell Sivels accused of murdering Jamie Hilton-Bey, 34, in May 2010, and Sivels and Taurus Tillman accused of murdering Brandon Littlejohn, 20, in April 2011.

Attorneys for Barronette, Harrison and Tillman could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. Sivels' attorney declined to comment.

The new indictment was unsealed Friday, and the names of at least two defendants were redacted. The original indictment charged Barronette, Sivels, Tillman and two others with drug-related counts.

In January, Barronette was mistakenly released from jail and recaptured more than 24 hours later. WJZ reported that he was able to travel all the way to Brooklyn, N.Y., to watch Sandtown native Gervonta Davis fight for a boxing title. He was eventually located in Reisterstown.

Barronette was first charged in Baltimore court with killing 23-year-old Alfonso Williams in May 2014. Those charges were dropped by city prosecutors after the federal drug indictment was brought, but the case is not among the allegations Barronette faces in the new indictment.

