Killing of 6 children - 'one of worst crimes in Baltimore history' - being re-tried 25 years later

Baltimore prosecutors are re-trying a woman for the 1992 killings of her six children, a case described at the time as one of the worst crimes in Baltimore's history and which was overturned due to faulty techniques used by fire investigators at the time.

Tonya Lucas, who is now 53 and whose family says she has stage-four breast cancer, was convicted of six counts of first-degree felony murder 24 years ago, with a jury finding that she intentionally set fire to her East Baltimore home. She was sentenced to six consecutive life terms.

Lucas maintained that she was innocent and had been framed. The University of Baltimore's Innocence Project took up the case, and court records indicate the convictions were overturned sometime last year. Her retrial began Wednesday with jury selection. It is expected to last six weeks.

"She was granted a new trial because of the advances in fire technology," Lucas' original attorney, Mark Van Bavel, said when reached Wednesday. He is not involved in the re-trial. "The science of fire investigation has changed dramatically, so the fire investigative techniques used in the first case were deemed unreliable."

A gag order has been imposed on attorneys handling the case, a spokeswoman from the University of Baltimore School of Law said.

Prosecutors argued that Lucas set the family's rowhouse, in the 2400 block of E. Eager St., on fire to get help from the Red Cross because she was facing eviction that day. They also said Lucas set the fire to cover up evidence of child abuse of a 2-year-old son, Gregory Cook, who weighed 10 pounds.

Also killed were Damien Cook, two months; Takie Cook, 2; Antoine Lucas, 12; Russell Williams Jr., ; and Deon Cook, 3.

William Lucas, 8, survived the fire after being saved by Lucas' then-boyfriend. Lucas jumped to safety from a second-floor window.

"It is despicable, and I think it is unspeakable as well. Nobody can accurately describe the full import of this crime," Baltimore Circuit Chief Judge Robert I. H. Hammerman said at her sentencing.

Lucas told the judge that authorities had encouraged prosecution witnesses to lie. The witness, Eugene Weddington, testified that Lucas offered him oral sex for a "$10 blast" of cocaine to help her work up the courage to set the fire. But he had originally told a grand jury that the fire had been set by a drifter and sometimes boarder at Lucas' house who was angry at Lucas for kicking him out the night before.

"It's not over yet," Lucas said while being led from the courtroom in 1993. "Judge Hammerman might play God, but he is not God."

Van Bavel said Lucas has stage four breast cancer and was in poor condition. Her family two years ago started a petition asking Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to free Lucas, and set up a web page.

"In a court proceeding in February 2015, the State admitted that the fire evidence was no longer valid, yet the State's Attorney refuses to take action and set Tonya free," the now-defunct site said, according to an archived version.

The original prosecutor on the case, Jack Lesser, is now a Baltimore District Court judge.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton