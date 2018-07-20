Baltimore police investigating death of 18-month-old boy — second child killed in a week

Baltimore police are investigating the death of a 1½-year-old boy who appeared to be injured by a caretaker, police spokesman T.J. Smith said.

At about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at the 2800 block of Forest Glen Road, according to police.

Officers found the boy, Zaray Gray, who was unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said. Zaray’s death has been ruled a homicide, Smith said at a news conference Friday.

Police said an initial investigation revealed Zaray was left in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, who was not identified by police. When Gray’s mother returned home, he was not responsive, according to police.

“This child had all kinds of internal injuries that appear to have been caused by some caretaker,” Smith said.

Hospital staff informed investigators that the child had visible injuries, and an X-ray showed he had a broken bone, police said.

Zaray’s death marked the third killing of a child under age 10 in Baltimore this year. Taylor Hayes, 7, died Thursday after she was shot two weeks ago while sitting in the back of a car. And infant Jawuan Pinkeny died in May. His mother, Tiffany Nutter, was charged with murder and child abuse in his death.

Police are interviewing a person of interest in Zaray’s death. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

