Baltimore Police release video showing suspects in killing of 19-year-old Morgan State student

Baltimore police have released video footage showing two suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old Morgan State sophomore last week.

On Dec.18, Jonathan “Johnny” Tobash was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Pelham Avenue at around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Police believe two unknown suspects attempted to rob Tobash before shooting him.

The video released by police shows two men, both with much of their faces covered. One waves a silver gun.

“Someone knows these two,” police spokesman T.J. Smith tweeted, along with the video. “They’ve worn these clothes before. Let’s get closure in this case.”

Detectives said that on the night Tobash died, two suspects approached customers waiting for food outside the T&A Mart corner store at Brehms Lane and Pelham Avenue and announced a robbery.

As the suspects went through the pockets of those victims, Tobash walked up, likely unaware of what was happening, said Det. Nicole Monroe, a police spokeswoman.

“He was just walking up, and the suspects attempted to rob him. It’s not certain if he even understood what was going on, and they shot him,” Monroe said. “It’s heartbreaking. Here we have a kid, a Morgan student, doing all the right things, and his life is gone. It’s senseless. It’s tragic.”

Tobash was a 2016 graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute who held a Whiting-Turner internship and then a job with Amazon. His friends and family remembered him as a hardworking student who was adored by everyone who met him.

Retired Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Randal Letschin, who was Tobash’s JROTC instructor at Poly, said Tobash had “a good heart and a kind soul.”

“He was always listening to what you told him. He was always respectful. If you had to put a face to the word ‘goodness,’ it would be Johnny Tobash,” Letschin said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman