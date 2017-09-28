Baltimore police crime scene technician pleads guilty to drug charge, resigns from department

A Baltimore police crime scene technician pleaded guilty Thursday to a drug charge and resigned from the department after police raided her home last year and found drugs, guns and more than $100,000 in cash.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Charles J. Peters sentenced 38-year-old Timika Jones to five years, suspending all but the time she has already served. She pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drugs with intent to distribute.

She did not speak at Thursday’s hearing, except to answer “yes” to several questions from the judge.

After the hearing, Jones hugged several supporters outside the courtroom. Jones and her attorney, Robert Cole, declined to comment.

Jones, who had been with the Police Department since 2015, was arrested last November after officers raided her rented home in the 1600 block of Ashburton St. after receiving a tip.

At the house, officer found two handguns, a machine for packaging drugs, and $100,000 in cash, police said. In a vehicle outside the home, which was rented by Jones, police found 125 gel capsules containing “suspected heroin” and an additional $5,000 in cash, police said.

Jones had been suspended without pay since her arrest. As part of her plea agreement, she submitted her resignation from the department Thursday.

The Police Department did not respond for a request for comment Thursday.

Jones' duties involved processing crime scenes, including dusting for fingerprints and taking pictures. A police spokesman said previously that Jones did not have access to the department's drug laboratory or storage.

Jones’ husband, Clarence Jones Jr., 39, who was also arrested following the raid of their home, still faces charges in federal court related to the raid. Clarence Jones was indicted in August in federal court on charges of possessing a firearm with a prior conviction. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

“As the chief prosecutor for Baltimore City, I took an oath to uphold justice and treat every individual ... equally and fairly under the law,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement. “As my administration works to safeguard communities through the effective prosecution of crime, we are uncompromisingly committed to restoring community confidence in law enforcement.”

