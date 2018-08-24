Glen Burnie woman charged with murder, kidnapping of Baltimore woman who was abducted

Baltimore police said Friday they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old Glen Burnie woman with the murder of Tiffany Jones, who was abducted in South Baltimore.

Police said they charged Bobie Barncord, 28, of Glen Burnie, with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, arson, and reckless endangerment.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

According to charging documents, Barncord and an unidentified male nicknamed “Philly” murdered Jones, 29, “through trauma and by setting her body on fire.”

Jones, a mother of two, was abducted on Tuesday afternoon in the 3600 block of Potee St., the site of the Family Dollar Store, according to police.

The man grabbed Jones and placed a knife against her throat before forcing her into the truck, while Barncord drove the vehicle, police said.

“Ms. Barncord confessed to assisting with the abduction of Tiffany Jones by driving the Chevy pickup truck [and] by setting Ms. Jones on fire while inside the vacant dwelling,” police wrote in charging documents.

Firefighters on Wednesday found Jones’s body in the basement of a vacant South Baltimore home, after firefighters put out a blaze in the 3400 block of 7th St., in the Brooklyn area.

Jones was found with her “arms bound behind her back and her legs bound together,” according to charging documents.

Firefighters on Thursday discovered a woman's body inside a burned home in South Baltimore.

Barncord did not have an attorney listed in online court documents.

This article will be updated.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater