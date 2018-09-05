Police make second arrest in death and kidnapping of Tiffany Jones in South Baltimore

Baltimore police said Wednesday they’ve arrested a man wanted in the death and kidnapping of Tiffany Jones in South Baltimore last month.

Willard Turner-Williams was arrested in Philadelphia on Friday, police spokesman Jeremy Silbert confirmed. He is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, arson and other charges, police said.

Jones, 29, was abducted Aug. 21 in the 3600 block of Potee St., according to police. She was forced into a pickup and driven away.

Her body was found the next morning by firefighters in a burned vacant house less than a mile away on Seventh Street.

Police previously arrested and charged Bobie Barncord, 28, of Glen Burnie, with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, arson and reckless endangerment.

Charging documents allege that Barncord and Turner-Williams — who police said has the nicknamed “Philly” — killed Jones “through trauma and by setting her body on fire.” No motive is listed in the charging documents.

The charging documents said Turner-Williams grabbed Jones and placed a knife against her throat before forcing her into a truck that was driven by Barncord.

Jones’ body was found with her “arms bound behind her back and her legs bound together,” according to the charging documents.

Barncord confessed to assisting with the abduction and setting Jones on fire, the charging documents said.

Silbert said Turner-Williams has not yet been transported back to Baltimore.

Jones had two children — a son and a daughter — and worked at Berger’s Bakery in Lexington Market decorating cakes.

