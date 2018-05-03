Man killed, two others shot in Baltimore on Thursday, police say

Three people were shot, one fatally, in Baltimore on Thursday, police said.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at about 1:51 p.m. in the 2600 block of Quantico Ave. in Greenspring.

The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to Sinai Hospital. Police did not identify the victim.

Later, at about 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Phelps Lane in Southwest Baltimore, where officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital.

Minutes after that shooting, another shooting was reported nearby, in the 3200 block of McTeague St. That victim was also taken to the hospital.

Police also said Thursday that a 31-year-old man was shot at about 4:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. The victim told police he was shot in the 2700 block of Reisterstown Road.

Police also announced Thursday that a 21-year-old man was shot March 16 at about 12:55 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hillen Road. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information on the fatal shootings to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anyone with information on the nonfatal shootings may call Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

bcompere@baltsun.com

twitter.com/BComp272