A man was fatally shot Thursday night in Baltimore’s Riverside neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverside Ave. in South Baltimore around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

After arriving, they found a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik