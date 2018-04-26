2 dead, 5 injured in three-hour span in Baltimore shootings

Two people were killed and another five were injured in about a three-hour span in Baltimore on Thursday evening, according to police.

The first victim, a man, was fatally shot in the 2600 block of Shirley Ave. in North Baltimore around 5:20 p.m., police said.

Three people were shot less than an hour later in East Baltimore, police said. The first victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the foot. A 23-year-old woman was shot in her leg. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the stomach. Police said all three victims had been shot by an unknown suspect in the 1600 block of Lanvale St. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

At around 7:25 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 3600 block of Old York Road in Baltimore’s Waverly neighborhood. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Another victim walked into an area hospital minutes later. Investigators believe he was in the 3100 block of Baker St. in Southwest Baltimore when he was shot in the upper body. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot just blocks away from that site, in the 2900 block of Belmont Ave. in Southwest Baltimore, around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

