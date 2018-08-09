Two men killed Thursday in West Baltimore, one from cuts and another from gunshot wounds

Two men were killed Thursday in West Baltimore, including one who was found cut to death.

Police said patrol officers heard gunshots from the 2100 block of Hollins St. around 3:37 p.m. They soon found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Earlier in the day, an unidentified man was found cut on the face, neck, torso and head. Officers found him around 2:06 a.m. in the 5500 block of Park Heights Ave. in Northwest Baltimore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s the second time in two days a victim has been found dead in the area. On Tuesday, police found a 67-year-old homeless man with trauma to his body. He was later identified as Randolph Cockrell, 67. Police said he was sleeping on the front porch of a home in the 3700 block of Oakmont Ave., less than a mile from Thursday’s incident.



Police have charged 19-year-old Dion Dixon with beating Cockrell to death with a brick. Dixon is being held without bail.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lock up.

