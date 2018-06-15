In 13 hours, 3 women are found killed in Baltimore

Allison Henn’s parents feared for years that their daughter’s heroin habit would kill her.

“We would not have been surprised by an overdose,” her mother Linda said as she sat at the family’s dinner table on Wednesday morning.

“But the violence,” her father Norman said, his voice trailing off.

Henn, 29, was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore on Monday night, the first of three women who were found killed in the city in a 13-hour span. Police are investigating all three deaths as homicides and have charged one man with the most recent killing.

Women are rarely victims of the more than 300 homicides that the city has recorded in each of the last three years. Since at least 2004, there have never been three women killed in the city in unconnected murders over such a short span.

Of more than 2,500 homicides in Baltimore over the past 10 years, 9 percent of the victims were women. Sixteen women have been killed so far this year, making up 13 percent of the city’s homicide total as of Friday morning.

Police do not believe the three killings are connected, spokesman T.J. Smith said. All three were “targeted” killings, he said.

Two heart-shaped balloons and a teddy bear were tied to a pole on the corner of West Lexington Street and North Fremont Avenue on Wednesday, two days after Kataya Nelson, 29, was found dead nearby.

Kataya Nelson, 29, was found unresponsive in West Baltimore on Monday night less than 45 minutes after Henn was discovered.

Police had responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Fremont Avenue in Poppleton and found Nelson on the next block down. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have not released any motive or suspect information.

A relative said Nelson was a mother and that her funeral would be on Wednesday, but declined to comment further.

Residents of the block where she was killed and where a family member used to live said they were shocked that two young women had been killed in one night. Two red, heart-shaped balloons and a teddy bear were tied to a light pole at a corner near where police found Nelson.

At 11:15 on Tuesday morning, police discovered the body of Jasmine Morris, 20, in the bleachers of a high school football field in the 2400 block of Westfield Avenue in Northeast Baltimore. Police said she was not breathing and had signs of trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police arrested 22 year-old Christopher Rather, of the 6600 block of Knottwood Court, who has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in connection with Morris’s death. Rather was taken to Central Booking and did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Reached at their home on Thursday, Kimmie and Tina Morris said they were about to head to a funeral home to make arrangements for their daughter.

“She was definitely an angel,” said Kimmie Morris, her father.

Tina Morris told a local television station that her daughter was a spiritual woman who loved singing and “wanted the world to hear her voice."

"I'm going to miss that beautiful voice and beautiful spirit — her smile, her love,” she told Fox 45.

Tina also said she forgives her daughter’s killer.

"I forgive them,” she said. “I really do. I forgive them and I only can say that by the power of the holy spirit. ... I want them to know true love."

Police found Henn lying in the grass in the 4800 block of Pimlico Road in Central Park Heights at 10:07 p.m. on Monday night near an elementary and middle school that is under construction. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the 119th homicide this year in Baltimore.

Linda and Norman Henn said their daughter was shot once under the eye and found with nothing but a cellphone, which they said was unusual because she was frequently homeless and hauled around bags of clothes and other belongings.

The Henns wiped away tears as they spoke of their daughter’s struggle with drug addiction.

The last time either parent saw their daughter alive was late last month, over Memorial Day weekend, when Norman happened to run into her by a soda machine outside of a Wawa convenience store.

She apologized for relapsing, he said, and said she was not ready to enter into treatment and didn’t want to bring her addiction back to her parents’ house.

“She didn’t want to torture us anymore,” Norman Henn said. “But she basically knew, when push came to shove, we had her back. No matter what she’d done, what she did, she knew we were here.”

Pictures of Allison hang on the walls of the Henns’ home in Parkville, but they’re dated, Norman noted. She has been in and out of jails, apartments and sidewalks over the last few years, rarely coming home.

Linda Henn remembered her daughter as a smart, funny girl whom they adopted at birth. She was the Henns’ first child and always protective of her two younger brothers.

By the time she was 10, Allison’s mood swings became apparent, and she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, her parents said. They had trouble getting her to take her medicine from the start, but in high school at St. Ursula and then a public school, she began to self-medicate.

She studied cosmetology briefly after graduating from Loch Raven High in 2006, but dropped out, they said.

Eventually, she became hooked on heroin.

They said they visited and wrote letters to her while she was in jail. They set up treatment plans for when she was released.

But every time she got out, she relapsed, they said.

“As you can see, we love her very much,” Linda said. “We know what she turned into and what her issues were and how she made her money, but we told her we’d never give up on her.”

Norman said this will be a difficult weekend for him, recalling a conversation he had with his daughter last year, when she was serving a 16-month sentence in a Montgomery County jail after pleading guilty to possessing drug paraphernalia.

Allison told her father that she wanted to join him for the GBMC Father’s Day 5K race, which Norman has been running every year for 30 years.

“Dad, believe me, I’m going to run that with you one day,” Norman recalled her saying.

“I’ll be out there on Sunday,” he said, “but it’s not going to be the same.”

